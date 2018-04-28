NFL draft results 2018: Bears draft W. Kentucky LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe in Round 4

The Bears drafted a linebacker with their fourth-round pick — but can he play outside?

Western Kentucky linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe was chosen with the 15th pick of the fourth round Saturday. He played outside linebacker in 2016 but moved inside last year when the Hilltoppers switched to a 4-2-5 scheme.

The 6-1, 229-pounder is considered somewhat undersized for an NFL edge player, though his production last season was solid. He recorded 116 tackles and 11 1/2 tackles for loss last year, leading the Hilltoppers as a team captain, before deciding to leave after the his junior year. As a sophomore, he had 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass break-ups while starting all 14 games.

Nicknamed “Iggy,” he has shown interest in attending medical school, eventually.

Illinois running back Mike Epstein tries to outrun Western Kentucky linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe. (AP)

The Bears entered the day with four picks on the draft’s final day: the 15th pick of the fourth round, the eighth pick of the fifth round, the seventh pick of the sixth round and the sixth pick of the seventh round. The Bears acquired the fourth-round pick last year in a trade with the Cardinals to move back in the second round. They traded their own fourth-round pick Friday in the Anthony Miller trade.