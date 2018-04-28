NFL draft results 2018: Bears take Georgia WR Javon Wims in seventh round

Javon Wims gave the Bears their second new receiver in as many days.

The Bears selected Javon Wims — who led the national champion runner-up Georgia with 45 catches, 720 yards and seven touchdowns — with their seventh-round pick Saturday, one day after they traded up for Memphis’ Anthony Miller.

Standing 6-3, 215 pounds, he started for the Bulldogs last season, playing mostly on the left side of the offense. He ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

A former basketball player, he switched to football at Belhaven College four years ago, transferring to Hinds Community College and then to Georgia.

The Bears drafted Georgia receiver Javon Wims. (AP)

He’ll be one of at least four newcomers in the receiver room next year, joining Miller and free agent signees Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel in Matt Nagy’s offense. The Bears also signed free agent Bennie Fowler earlier this month.

Wims is the second former Bulldogs player the Bears have taken this week. Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith was drafted eighth overall.