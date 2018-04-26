Bills trade up to select quarterback Josh Allen in 2018 NFL Draft

The Bills took the big splash to trade up and draft Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Buffalo gave up the No. 12, No. 53 and No. 56 picks in order to move up and acquire a talented prospect who could be their QB of the future. Buffalo also received the No. 255 pick in the deal.

Allen has been a controversial name in draft circles over the past few months given his shaky track record at Wyoming. The 21-year-old has impressive raw tools and impressed at the Draft Combine, but struggled at times during his college career despite often facing inferior competition.

None of that, along with the recent controversy over his past tweets, stopped the Bills from paying a high price in order to land a prospect who could be their franchise player. Allen is a 6’5, 230-pound quarterback with a rocket for an arm, and that’s the kind of player that teams typically line up for the chance to acquire.

The Browns and Jets preferred different quarterbacks in the top five picks, however. Cleveland drafted Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick and New York opted for USC’s Sam Darnold with the No. 3 pick. Allen was the third QB off the board.