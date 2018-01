NFL seems to already know the Patriots, Vikings are going to the Super Bowl

As sure as death, taxes and Joe Buck rooting against your team, the NFL is fixed. Or, so some would like to think.

Well, if the Patriots and Vikings win their respective conference championship games this weekend, conspiracy theorists are going to have a field day with this little blunder by the league.

In a Facebook promotion sent out by the NFL, someone made an early prediction and had the Patriots and Vikings meeting in the Super Bowl.

The NFL had removed the Facebook post.