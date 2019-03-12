NFL free agency 2019: Safety Adrian Amos leaves Bears for Packers: report

The Bears will have a new strong safety next year.

Adrian Amos, who started 56 games in his four seasons with the Bears, is headed to the rival Packers, per NFL Network. He’ll sign with the team once the league year begins Wednesday afternoon.

That leaves the Bears looking for a new safety to play alongside Eddie Jackson. The Bears didn’t figure to splurge for one, having sat out the first day of signings, but they now have the means to. ESPN reported that the Bears converted $13 million of Khalil Mack’s salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus, creating $11 million in cap space. Earl Thomas, the former Seahawks safety, is the biggest name left on the market.

Amos was a solid contributor in Vic Fangio’s defense. Pro Football Focus rated him the third-ranked safety — behind Thomas and Harrison Smith — over the past three years combined. But the Bears know they have to pay ballhawk Jackson next year.

Amos seemed to be struggling Monday night, Tweeting: “Hard times don’t last .. life is full of ups and downs keep plugging away because regardless.What’s for you is for you.”