NFL free agency 2019: Bears to sign RB Mike Davis

The Bears are signing former Seahawks running back Mike Davis. | Associated Press

The Bears added depth to their running back corps Monday, agreeing to sign former Seahawk Mike Davis.

Davis Tweeted a picture of a bear head and a smiley-faced emoji on Twitter.

🐻 😊 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) March 11, 2019

Davis, who served as Seattle’s third-down back last season, ran for 514 yards on 112 carries last year and also caught 34 passes for 214 yards. He’ll provide the kind of versatility that Matt Nagy craves in his offense.

What the move means for Jordan Howard, who is entering the final year of his deal, is another question. The two veterans could conceivably coexist, with Davis taking carries and lining up at receiver, but there are questions about Howard’s fit in the offense.

The 49ers drafted Davis, a South Carolina alum, in the fourth round in 2015, and the Seahawks claimed him off waivers two years ago.

The Bears cannot officially sign Davis until the start of the league season Wednesday. On Monday, teams began the legal tampering period, which allowed them to negotiate with agents, but not players themselves.

NFL Network first reported the move.