NFL free agency 2019: Bears transaction tracker

The Bears said last month they planned to release embattled kicker Cody Parkey at the start of the league season. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Analyzing the Bears’ signings, cuts and roster moves this offseason:

March 11

More salary cap maneuvering. To help free up $2.25 million in cap space, the Bears converted nose tackle Eddie Goldman’s roster bonus into a signing bonus, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The move pushes the Bears’ cap space to $19.6 million.

March 7

Chris Blewitt enters the kicker competition. The Bears signed their second unproven kicker of the offseason when they added Chris Blewitt, a former Pitt kicker who had been unable to gain traction in the NFL. By the time Blewitt graduated college in 2016, he was Pitt’s all-time leader with 363 points scored by a kicker, 55 field goals and 198 PATs.

March 5

Bears cut OLB Sam Acho. The Bears freed up $2.1 million in camp space by cutting the veteran outside linebacker, who started 25 games over four years. Before tearing his pec last season, Acho was the Bears’ fourth outside linebacker — behind Khalil Mack, Leonard Floyd and Aaron Lynch.

Feb. 26

Bears rework G Kyle Long’s contract. The Bears reworked Long’s contract, freeing up about $2 million in cap space for the offseason and guaranteeing his return next season. With Long back, the Bears will return all five starting offensive linemen — center Cody Whitehair, guards James Daniels and Long, and tackles Charles Leno and Bobby Massie — to next year’s team.

Feb. 22

Bears to release Cody Parkey. A source confirmed last month that the Bears intended to cut kicker Cody Parkey, who missed eight field goals and three extra points in his only year with the team, when the league year begins Wednesday. General manager Ryan Pace confirmed the move at the NFL Scouting Combine, listing the traits he desired in a new kicker. Chief among them: leg strength to cut through the wind and cold at Soldier Field. Parkey will be cut with a post-June 1 designation, moving more than $1 million of his cap hit to 2020.

Feb. 21

Bears cut TE Dion Sims. By releasing the blocking tight end, the Bears saved $6 million in cap space for the upcoming season. Signed to a three-year deal in 2017, Sims caught only 15 passes in his first year with the team, and two last year. The team is expected to pursue a veteran tight end who can block at the line of scrimmage. Their two top tight ends, Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen, are primarily pass-catchers.

Jan. 28

Bobby Massie signs contract extension. Rather than test free agency, the Bears’ starting right tackle agreed to a four-year contract extension. He’ll make $14.5 million guaranteed and as much as $30.8 million total. Massie has been solid during his three years in a Bears uniform.

Jan. 26

Redford Jones gets a chance. After holding a kicker tryout at Halas Hall, the Bears agreed to sign Jones, who made 50-of-67 field goals at Tulsa from 2015-17 but did not kick for a pro team last year.