03/11/2019, 10:06am

NFL free agency 2019: Tracking where the top 50 available sign this offseason

Le'Veon Bell is the No. 1 free agent this year according to NFL.com. | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

By Satchel Price
The NFL offseason kicked into a higher gear Monday with the start of the league’s legal tampering period, which set the stage for the official beginning of free agency with the new league year Wednesday afternoon. By the end of that day, many of the game’s top free agents will have signed new deals, with many others following soon thereafter.

You’ll rarely see the league’s biggest stars hit free agency in their primes given the rarity of teams willingly letting them go, so teams are typically looking for second-tier stars, quality starters and depth to pursue their Super Bowl dreams.

The biggest name in this year’s class is arguably running back Le’Veon Bell, who’s a two-time All-Pro running back, but also sat out last season. Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Anthony Barr, safeties Earl Thomas and Landon Collins and quarterback Nick Foles are among the other top names set to hit the market Wednesday.

With teams now able to talk to players whose contracts expire Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, here’s an ongoing tracker of where the top 50 free agents as ranked by NFL.com are going this offseason. This list will be regularly updated all offseason until all of the players on it have signed.

  1. RB Le’Veon Bell
  2. S Earl Thomas
  3. DL Trey Flowers
  4. QB Nick Foles
  5. S Landon Collins
  6. LB Anthony Barr
  7. LB C.J. Mosley
  8. EDGE Justin Houston
  9. LB K.J. Wright
  10. DT Sheldon Richardson
  11. S Tyrann Mathieu
  12. DT Ndamukong Suh
  13. EDGE Preston Smith
  14. S Lamarcus Joyner
  15. EDGE Ziggy Ansah
  16. EDGE Za’Darius Smith
  17. RB Tevin Coleman
  18. CB Ronald Darby
  19. OT Daryl Williams
  20. CB Bradley Roby
  21. TE Jared Cook
  22. OG Rodger Saffold
  23. LB Jordan Hicks
  24. LB Kwon Alexander
  25. QB Teddy Bridgewater
  26. OT Trent Brown
  27. WR Golden Tate
  28. C Mitch Morse
  29. CB Bryce Callahan
  30. C Matt Paradis
  31. EDGE Dante Fowler: Los Angeles Rams
  32. OT Ja’Wuan James
  33. DT Malik Jackson: Philadelphia Eagles (report)
  34. RB Mark Ingram
  35. CB Kareem Jackson
  36. S Adrian Amos
  37. WR Jamison Crowder
  38. WR Tyrell Williams
  39. LB Denzel Perryman
  40. WR John Brown
  41. LB Shaquil Barrett
  42. EDGE Terrell Suggs
  43. S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
  44. WR Devin Funchess
  45. CB Pierre Desir
  46. WR Adam Humphries
  47. DL Harry Anderson
  48. CB Darqueze Dennard
  49. CB Morris Claiborne
  50. S Eric Weddle: Los Angeles Rams
