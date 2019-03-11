NFL free agency 2019: Tracking where the top 50 available sign this offseason

The NFL offseason kicked into a higher gear Monday with the start of the league’s legal tampering period, which set the stage for the official beginning of free agency with the new league year Wednesday afternoon. By the end of that day, many of the game’s top free agents will have signed new deals, with many others following soon thereafter.

You’ll rarely see the league’s biggest stars hit free agency in their primes given the rarity of teams willingly letting them go, so teams are typically looking for second-tier stars, quality starters and depth to pursue their Super Bowl dreams.

The biggest name in this year’s class is arguably running back Le’Veon Bell, who’s a two-time All-Pro running back, but also sat out last season. Linebackers C.J. Mosley and Anthony Barr, safeties Earl Thomas and Landon Collins and quarterback Nick Foles are among the other top names set to hit the market Wednesday.

With teams now able to talk to players whose contracts expire Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, here’s an ongoing tracker of where the top 50 free agents as ranked by NFL.com are going this offseason. This list will be regularly updated all offseason until all of the players on it have signed.