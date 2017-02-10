NFL holding moment of silence in honor of Vegas shooting victims

as Vegas police investigate a side street near the Las Vegas Village after a lone gunman opened fired on the Route 91 Harvest country music festival on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | David Becker/Getty Images

The NFL will remember the victims in the Las Vegas shooting, which left at least 58 dead and more than 500 injured.

Before kick off between the Redskins and Chiefs on “Monday Night Football,” the league will hold a moment of silence to honor Monday’s victims, according to TMZ Sports.

“The Commissioner has asked that there be an on-field moment of silence for Las Vegas before tonight’s game,” an NFL spokesperson told TMZ Sports. “This will be a moment of reflection for the victims, their families and loved ones and also for the heroic efforts of the first responders.”

The Oakland Raiders donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe set up to aid shooting victims. That campaign has already raised more than $761,000 in five hours.

Many players and all the teams around the NFL shared their condolences on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the tragedy in Las Vegas. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 2, 2017

Terrible news coming out of my hometown, praying for all affected by this horrific situation. My thoughts are … https://t.co/QQqnEqvqHe — DeMarco Murray (@DeMarcoMurray) October 2, 2017

Pray For Vegas!! — Dak Prescott (@dak) October 2, 2017