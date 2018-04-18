Saquon Barkley tops composite 2018 NFL Draft rankings

A run of quarterbacks will likely get the 2018 NFL Draft off the ground next Thursday, but Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is the highest rated player based on a series of rankings from major outlets. ESPN, NFL.com, Sports Illustrated and NFL Network all have Barkley atop their lists of the best prospects in the class, even though it’s unlikely the Browns take him with the No. 1 overall pick.

With so many different rankings out there in the run to the draft, we’ve taken six major rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, NFL Network, CBS Sports, NFLDraftScout.com, SI) and averaged their results to come up with a composite list for the top 40. This isn’t a consensus for how draft boards should be ordered, but a look at how the top outlets are sizing up this year’s draft.

2018 NFL Draft composite rankings

1. RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Highest rank: 1 (NFL.com, ESPN, NFL Network, SI)

Lowest rank: 6 (CBS Sports)

2. DE Bradley Chubb, NC State

Highest rank: 1 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 5 (NFL.com, NFLDraftScout.com)

3. OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

Highest rank: 2 (ESPN, NFL Network)

Lowest rank: 8 (NFL.com)

4. QB Sam Darnold, USC

Highest rank: 1 (NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 22 (CBS Sports)

T5. QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

Highest rank: 2 (NFL.com, NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 16 (CBS Sports)

T5. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

Highest rank: 6 (NFL Network, NFLDraftScout.com, SI)

Lowest rank: 10 (NFL.com)

7. CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State

Highest rank: 4 (NFL Network)

Lowest rank: 13 (CBS Sports)

8. LB Roquan Smith, Georgia

Highest rank: 4 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 13 (NFL.com)

9. S Derwin James, Florida State

Highest rank: 2 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 16 (SI)

10. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

Highest rank: 5 (NFL Network)

Lowest rank: 25 (CBS Sports)

11. DT Vita Vea, Washington

Highest rank: 9 (NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 18 (CBS Sports)

12. QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Highest rank: 4 (NFL.com)

Lowest rank: 34 (CBS Sports)

13. DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA

Highest rank: 12 (NFL.com, NFL Network)

Lowest rank: 21 (ESPN)

14. QB Josh Allen, Wyoming

Highest rank: 5 (SI)

Lowest rank: 54 (CBS Sports)

15. DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama

Highest rank: 13 (ESPN, NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 23 (CBS Sports)

16. CB Josh Jackson, Iowa

Highest rank: 8 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 27 (NFL Network)

17. DL Taven Bryan, Florida

Highest rank: 17 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 27 (NFL.com)

18. WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

Highest rank: 11 (SI)

Lowest rank: 46 (CBS Sports)

19. CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville

Highest rank: 11 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 39 (NFLDraftScout.com)

20. RB Derrius Guice, LSU

Highest rank: 12 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 31 (ESPN)

21. OG Connor Williams, Texas

Highest rank: 18 (NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 34 (ESPN)

T22. QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Highest rank: 14 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 41 (NFL Network)

T22. OG Will Hernandez, UTEP

Highest rank: 15 (NFL.com)

Lowest rank: 42 (SI)

T22. OT Mike McGlinchy, Notre Dame

Highest rank: 19 (NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 35 (NFL Network, CBS Sports)

T25. LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama

Highest rank: 19 (NFL Network)

Lowest rank: 50 (CBS Sports)

T25. LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

Highest rank: 17 (NFL.com, NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 58 (ESPN)

27. DT Maurice Hurst, Michigan

Highest rank: 7 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 51 (NFL.com)

28. OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

Highest rank: 21 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 37 (NFL Network)

29. C James Daniels, Iowa

Highest rank: 20 (NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 65 (SI)

30. CB Mike Hughes, Central Florida

Highest rank: 17 (ESPN)

Lowest rank: 69 (CBS Sports)

31. LB Harold Landry, Louisville

Highest rank: 18 (SI)

Lowest rank: 52 (CBS Sports)

32. WR Courtland Sutton, SMU

Highest rank: 5 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 54 (ESPN)

33. RB Sony Michel, Georgia

Highest rank: 24 (NFL.com)

Lowest rank: 53 (CBS Sports)

34. RB Ronald Jones II, USC

Highest rank: 20 (NFL Network)

Lowest rank: 45 (NFL.com)

35. WR D.J. Moore, Maryland

Highest rank: 19 (NFL.com)

Lowest rank: 70 (CBS Sports)

36. CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

Highest rank: 29 (CBS Sports)

Lowest rank: 52 (NFLDraftScout.com)



37. C Billy Price, Ohio State

Highest rank: 27 (NFLDraftScout.com)

Lowest rank: 61 (NFL.com)

38. TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

Highest rank: 25 (ESPN)

Lowest rank: 61 (SI)

39. RB Nick Chubb, Georgia

Highest rank: 34 (NFL.com)

Lowest rank: 60 (SI)

40. DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford

Highest rank: 33 (NFL Network)

Lowest rank: 63 (SI)