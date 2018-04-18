A run of quarterbacks will likely get the 2018 NFL Draft off the ground next Thursday, but Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is the highest rated player based on a series of rankings from major outlets. ESPN, NFL.com, Sports Illustrated and NFL Network all have Barkley atop their lists of the best prospects in the class, even though it’s unlikely the Browns take him with the No. 1 overall pick.
With so many different rankings out there in the run to the draft, we’ve taken six major rankings (ESPN, NFL.com, NFL Network, CBS Sports, NFLDraftScout.com, SI) and averaged their results to come up with a composite list for the top 40. This isn’t a consensus for how draft boards should be ordered, but a look at how the top outlets are sizing up this year’s draft.
2018 NFL Draft composite rankings
1. RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
Highest rank: 1 (NFL.com, ESPN, NFL Network, SI)
Lowest rank: 6 (CBS Sports)
2. DE Bradley Chubb, NC State
Highest rank: 1 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 5 (NFL.com, NFLDraftScout.com)
3. OG Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
Highest rank: 2 (ESPN, NFL Network)
Lowest rank: 8 (NFL.com)
4. QB Sam Darnold, USC
Highest rank: 1 (NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 22 (CBS Sports)
T5. QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
Highest rank: 2 (NFL.com, NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 16 (CBS Sports)
T5. S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
Highest rank: 6 (NFL Network, NFLDraftScout.com, SI)
Lowest rank: 10 (NFL.com)
7. CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
Highest rank: 4 (NFL Network)
Lowest rank: 13 (CBS Sports)
8. LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
Highest rank: 4 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 13 (NFL.com)
9. S Derwin James, Florida State
Highest rank: 2 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 16 (SI)
10. LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
Highest rank: 5 (NFL Network)
Lowest rank: 25 (CBS Sports)
11. DT Vita Vea, Washington
Highest rank: 9 (NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 18 (CBS Sports)
12. QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
Highest rank: 4 (NFL.com)
Lowest rank: 34 (CBS Sports)
13. DE Marcus Davenport, UTSA
Highest rank: 12 (NFL.com, NFL Network)
Lowest rank: 21 (ESPN)
14. QB Josh Allen, Wyoming
Highest rank: 5 (SI)
Lowest rank: 54 (CBS Sports)
15. DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
Highest rank: 13 (ESPN, NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 23 (CBS Sports)
16. CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
Highest rank: 8 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 27 (NFL Network)
17. DL Taven Bryan, Florida
Highest rank: 17 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 27 (NFL.com)
18. WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
Highest rank: 11 (SI)
Lowest rank: 46 (CBS Sports)
19. CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
Highest rank: 11 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 39 (NFLDraftScout.com)
20. RB Derrius Guice, LSU
Highest rank: 12 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 31 (ESPN)
21. OG Connor Williams, Texas
Highest rank: 18 (NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 34 (ESPN)
T22. QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
Highest rank: 14 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 41 (NFL Network)
T22. OG Will Hernandez, UTEP
Highest rank: 15 (NFL.com)
Lowest rank: 42 (SI)
T22. OT Mike McGlinchy, Notre Dame
Highest rank: 19 (NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 35 (NFL Network, CBS Sports)
T25. LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
Highest rank: 19 (NFL Network)
Lowest rank: 50 (CBS Sports)
T25. LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
Highest rank: 17 (NFL.com, NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 58 (ESPN)
27. DT Maurice Hurst, Michigan
Highest rank: 7 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 51 (NFL.com)
28. OG Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
Highest rank: 21 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 37 (NFL Network)
29. C James Daniels, Iowa
Highest rank: 20 (NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 65 (SI)
30. CB Mike Hughes, Central Florida
Highest rank: 17 (ESPN)
Lowest rank: 69 (CBS Sports)
31. LB Harold Landry, Louisville
Highest rank: 18 (SI)
Lowest rank: 52 (CBS Sports)
32. WR Courtland Sutton, SMU
Highest rank: 5 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 54 (ESPN)
33. RB Sony Michel, Georgia
Highest rank: 24 (NFL.com)
Lowest rank: 53 (CBS Sports)
34. RB Ronald Jones II, USC
Highest rank: 20 (NFL Network)
Lowest rank: 45 (NFL.com)
35. WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
Highest rank: 19 (NFL.com)
Lowest rank: 70 (CBS Sports)
36. CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
Highest rank: 29 (CBS Sports)
Lowest rank: 52 (NFLDraftScout.com)
37. C Billy Price, Ohio State
Highest rank: 27 (NFLDraftScout.com)
Lowest rank: 61 (NFL.com)
38. TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
Highest rank: 25 (ESPN)
Lowest rank: 61 (SI)
39. RB Nick Chubb, Georgia
Highest rank: 34 (NFL.com)
Lowest rank: 60 (SI)
40. DT Harrison Phillips, Stanford
Highest rank: 33 (NFL Network)
Lowest rank: 63 (SI)