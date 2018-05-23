PODCAST: NFL’s new anthem policy, Kezo Brown and the amazing Golden Knights

“The Two Ricks: Unfiltered” is a bit different this week without co-host Rick Morrissey, so Rick Telander is joined by a pair of the Sun-Times’ best for an episode covering a wide variety of topics. Blackhawks beat writer Mark Lazerus and high school sports reporter Michael O’Brien know their areas as well as anyone, and also provide insight on some current events hitting the sports world.

Topics discussed on the show include the NFL’s recently announced policy on national anthem protests, the Vegas Golden Knights’ run to the Stanley Cup Final, Chicago prep star Kezo Brown’s decision to join LaVar Ball’s pro league, and the future of Chicago State athletics amid turbulent times.

Is Vegas’ success good for the hockey world? Will other athletes follow Brown’s path to the Junior Basketball Association, and should they? How much should fans care about what happens to Chicago State?

Telander, Lazerus and O’Brien team up for an exciting, unique episode of “The Two Ricks: Unfiltered,” presented by Sun-Times Media Productions, that you’ll definitely want to tune into.

