NFL Network sex-harassment claim hits Donovan McNabb, Marshall Faulk

Donovan McNabb is among the former players at NFL Network that have been named in a sexual harassment lawsuit. (Getty Images)

Several retired players and a former executive at NFL Network have been named in a sexual harassment suit filed in Los Angeles, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor have all been suspended by the network pending an investigation.

The suit alleges the three current analysts and others groped and made sexually explicit comments to Jami Cantor, a former wardrobe stylist who worked at NFL Network from 2006 to 2016.

Chicago native Donovan McNabb, who now works at ESPN Radio, is alleged to have sent Cantor explicit texts during his time at NFL Network. McNabb has been taken off ESPN pending the NFL’s investigation, the report states.

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, who was fired from the network in 2015 after soliciting a prostitute at the Super Bowl, is accused in the suit of urinating in front of Cantor.

The suit named former executive producer Eric Weinberger, who is now president of Bill Simmons media group.

From Bloomberg:

Cantor said Weinberger sent “several nude pictures of himself and sexually explicit texts” and told her she was “put on earth to pleasure me.” He also pressed his crotch against Cantor’s shoulder and asked her to touch it, according to the complaint.

Cantor filed the suit in October as part of a wrongful termination case, according to Bloomberg.