Bears tied for 6th-highest win total projection in mid-offseason odds

The Bears may have a hard time matching their 12 wins from last season again, but expectations still remain high for the defending NFC North champions amid the 2019 offseason. According to one series of odds released by sportsbook CG Technology (via ESPN), the Bears are projected to win 9.5 games next season, tied for the sixth-best total in the league with the Eagles and Colts.

Only five teams are projected to win 10 or more games by CG Technology: the Patriots (11 wins), Chiefs (10.5), Saints (10.5), Rams (10.5) and Chargers (10). The Bears have the highest projected win total of any team in their division, narrowly beating out the Packers and Vikings, whose projections are currently each at nine wins.

Optimism is high surrounding the Bears entering their second year with head coach Matt Nagy and defensive star Khalil Mack. The team took massive strides last season en route to the division title, especially on the offensive end of the ball under Nagy’s guidance.

There will be some question marks for the defense after losing coordinator Vic Fangio to the Broncos, but with Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller and others still in tow, there’s reason to believe that unit should remain a strength.

Not every team enters 2019 with so much hope. The Cardinals and Dolphins, two teams in transition under new coaches, are projected to win five games. Six teams, including Jon Gruden’s Raiders, are projected to win six games.

2019 NFL Win Totals

Via CG Technology