What are the odds the Bears win this season’s Super Bowl? Not great

The Bears have the eighth worst odds of winning the Super Bowl this season. | Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

As Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season kicks off Thursday, oddsmakers are already crunching the numbers to try to predict who has the best chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February.

SportsBettingDime.com put the New England Patriots as a very early favorite with 8/1 odds of winning the franchise’s third Super Bowl in five seasons. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles have the fifth-best chance to defend their title with 14/1 odds.

While the Bears sent a message over the weekend that they’re ready to start competing for championships by trading for star outside linebacker Khalil Mack, oddsmakers still weren’t that impressed. After the Mack trade, the Bears have the eighth-worst chance in the league of winning the Super Bowl with a 90/1 odds, according to the online gambling company.

So yes, you could say there’s a chance — albeit small.

As for their record, the Bears will likely improve on their 5-11 record from last season, according to SportsBettingDime.com. The Bears’ over/under wins are set at 6½.

Here’s a look at how SportsBettingDime.com book keepers believe NFL teams will fare this season:

Odds to Win Super Bowl

1. New England Patriots: 8/1

2. Los Angeles Rams: 12/1

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 12/1

4. Minnesota Vikings: 13/1

5. Philadelphia Eagles: 14/1

6. Green Bay Packers: 15/1

7. New Orleans Saints: 15/1

8. Atlanta Falcons: 18/1

9. Houston Texans: 20/1

10. Jacksonville Jaguars: 24/1

11. Los Angeles Chargers: 24/1

12. Dallas Cowboys: 33/1

13. Carolina Panthers: 40/1

14. San Francisco 49ers: 50/1

15. Baltimore Ravens: 50/1

16. Kansas City Chiefs: 60/1

17. Seattle Seahawks: 60/1

18. Denver Broncos: 65/1

19. Indianapolis Colts: 65/1

20. Tennessee Titans: 65/1

21. Cincinnati Bengals: 70/1

22. Detroit Lions: 75/1

23. New York Giants: 75/1

24. Oakland Raiders: 85/1

25. Chicago Bears: 90/1

26. Miami Dolphins: 95/1

27. Arizona Cardinals: 100/1

28. Cleveland Browns: 100/1

29. Washington Redskins: 100/1

30. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 150/1

31. New York Jets: 150/1

32. Buffalo Bills: 250/1

Odds to get the No. 1 Draft Pick

1. Buffalo Bills: 5/1

2. Arizona Cardinals: 7/1

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7/1

4. Cleveland Browns: 8/1

5. New York Jets: 8/1

6. FIELD: 9/5

Over/Under Wins

1. New England Patriots: 11.0

2. Los Angeles Rams: 10.5

3. Minnesota Vikings: 10.5

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: 10.5

5. Green Bay Packers: 10.0

6. New Orleans Saints: 10.0

7. Philadelphia Eagles: 10.0

8. Atlanta Falcons: 9.5

9. Los Angeles Chargers: 9.5

10. Houston Texans: 9.0

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: 9.0

12. Baltimore Ravens: 8.5

13. Carolina Panthers: 8.5

14. Dallas Cowboys: 8.5

15. Kansas City Chiefs: 8.0

16. San Francisco 49ers: 8.0

17. Seattle Seahawks: 7.5

18. Tennessee Titans: 7.5

19. Cincinnati Bengals: 7.5

20. Detroit Lions: 7.5

21. Denver Broncos: 7.0

22. Indianapolis Colts: 7.0

23. Miami Dolphins: 7.0

24. New York Giants: 7.0

25. Oakland Raiders: 7.0

26. Chicago Bears: 6.5

27. Washington Redskins: 6.5

28. Arizona Cardinals: 6.0

29. Cleveland Browns: 6.0

30. New York Jets: 6.0

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6.0

32. Buffalo Bills: 5.5