Bears are 99-1 to win the Super Bowl in 2019

The Bears have long odds to win the Super Bowl in 2019. | Getty Images

After the New England Patriots made a miraculous comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 Super Bowl, oddsmakers quickly installed them as a 3-1 favorite to repeat.

The Philadelphia Eagles, on the other hand, were listed anywhere from 40-1 to 50-1. The Eagles overcame the loss of starting quarterback Carson Wentz to injury and were still able to win it all with backup Nick Foles.

So, who knows what can happen in the NFL’s world of parity.

Which brings us to the Bears …

Over the past three seasons the Bears have 16 wins, the same number of games won by the Eagles en route to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title.

Like the Eagles a year ago, the Bears have a defense on the rise and a promising young quarterback. But the similarities stop there.

Oddsmakers have the Bears listed at 99-1 to win the Super Bowl next season, according to MyTopSportsBooks.com. The Jets are also 99-1. Only the Browns (124-1) have worse odds.

Odds to win 2019 Super Bowl

New England Patriots: 7/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 10/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 14/1

Los Angeles Rams: 15/1

Minnesota Vikings: 16/1

Green Bay Packers: 19/1

New Orleans Saints: 19/1

Houston Texans: 24/1

Atlanta Falcons: 24/1

Dallas Cowboys: 24/1

Carolina Panthers: 29/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 29/1

Seattle Seahawks: 29/1

Denver Broncos: 39/1

San Francisco 49ers: 39/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 39/1

Indianapolis Colts: 49/1

Kansas City Chiefs: 49/1

Baltimore Ravens: 49/1

Tennessee Titans: 49/1

Oakland Raiders: 59/1

Detroit Lions: 59/1

Arizona Cardinals: 59/1

Washington Redskins: 64/1

Miami Dolphins: 74/1

New York Giants: 74/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 74/1

Buffalo Bills: 84/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 84/1

Chicago Bears: 99/1

New York Jets: 99/1

Cleveland Browns: 124/1