NFL, others distance themselves from Mike Ditka’s no-oppression claim

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, a former Bears Pro Bowler and the NFL distanced themselves Tuesday from Mike Ditka’s claim that he hasn’t seen one instance of oppression in the last century.

The Bears elected not to comment.

In a Westwood One pregame radio interview Monday night, the former Bears coach was asked about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem; the protest, started last year, was in the name of racial and social injustice.

“There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of,” Ditka said. “Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people.”

The NFL did not support his claim.

“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion,” NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said. “The league would not express that opinion, by any stretch of the imagination.”

In a letter sent to 32 teams and obtained by ESPN, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that he wants players to stand for the anthem. The league has developed a plan to move past the debate over anthem protests, he wrote, and could enact it during the NFL’s fall meetings next week.

On “Fox & Friends,” Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath asked whether he agreed with Ditka.

“Look up the definition of oppression,” Namath said, “and you will understand that it obviously has taken place.”

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett, whose 90 receptions in 2014 smashed Ditka’s franchise record for a tight end, sent the following Tweet with three pairs of rolling eyes at the end: “Hasn’t seen oppression in 100 years, bruh?”