NFL to consider rule requiring players to stand during anthem: report

NLF owners are allegedly considering to make a rule change that would ban players from kneeling during the national anthem.

A league spokesperson told Dow Jones that team owners would discuss the possibility of changing the league’s anthem rule and forcing players to stand during their owners meetings next week in New York.

The NFL has been under fire as of late — most notably by President Donald Trump — for allowing its players to participate in anthem protests.

Trump criticized the league in August for allowing players to express their freedom of speech during the “Star Spangled Banner.” He called on NFL owners to fire players for protesting during the national anthem, which he said he believes is disrespectful toward the flag and military victims. Some of the players responded to Trump’s criticism saying that their protest isn’t meant to be a sign of disrespect.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Dallas owner Jerry Jones said the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play. | Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

All of the NFL protests have been quiet gestures stemming from free-agent Colin Kaepernick’s protest last season. The former 49ers quarterback took a knee to protest against police violence, specifically against African-Americans and people of color.

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted that tax laws should be changed so that the NFL doesn’t get “massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country.”

Why is the NFL getting massive tax breaks while at the same time disrespecting our Anthem, Flag and Country? Change tax law! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said over the weekend that if any of the players on his team kneel during the national anthem and “disrespect the flag,” they will be bench. The demand that his players stands comes two weeks after Jones linked arms with his players and took a knee at the middle of the field before the Cowboys game.