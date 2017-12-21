NFL panel recommends 12 potential head-coaching candidates

Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub worked for the Bears for eight years. (AP)

Each year since 2014 an NFL career-development advisory panel recommends names of assistant coaches who they think would be deserving candidates for head-coaching vacancies.

NFL executive Mike Lombardi told Pro Football Talk, the following coaches were recommended: Matt Nagy, Chiefs OC; Josh McDaniels, Patriots OC; Matt Patricia, Patriots DC; Mike Vrabel, Texans DC; George Edwards, Vikings DC; Dan Campbell, Saints assistant HC and TE; Dave Toub, Chiefs STC; John DeFilippo, Eagles QBC; Jim Schwartz, Eagles DC; Steve Wilkins, Panthers DC; Jim Bob Cooter, Lions OC and Pat Shurmer, Vikings OC.

Several of these names have surfaced in rumors regarding a possible coaching change with the Chicago Bears.

The panel consists of former NFL coaches and general managers.