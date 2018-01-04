NFL picks, Wild-card weekend: Which Panthers team will show up?

Outlook: Tough call here because it’s hard to tell which Panthers team will show up, the one that beat the Patriots, Vikings and Packers (with Aaron Rodgers) or the one that lost to the Bears 17-3 and the Saints by 21 at home and 10 on the road. Of the 20 teams to face an opponent in the playoffs after sweeping the regular-season series, 13 (65 percent) have won the third game, too, per Elias. Cam Newton is the obvious X-factor. He was 24th in the NFL in passer rating, but had five games of 100-plus ratings (16 TDs, one INT). He has a history of letting it all out in situations like this.