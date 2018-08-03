NFL Players Association PAC backs ex-players in House races

The NFL Players Association's political action committee has begun dolling out donations for the midterm elections — including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress from both parties. | Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — The NFL Players Association’s political action committee has begun dolling out donations for the midterm elections — including offering $5,000 each to two ex-players running for Congress from both parties.

The group known as NFLPA One Team PAC gave $5,000 to former Cowboys linebacker Colin Allred, a Democrat facing Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions in Dallas.

It did the same for Anthony Gonzalez, an ex-Indianapolis Colts receiver and Republican running for a seat being vacated by Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Renacci.

The group gave $27,700 total in six House and Senate races. Four Republicans got $17,700 and two Democrats received $10,000.

Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas also got $5,000, as did House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell received $2,700.