NFL playoff picture 2018: Full matchups for opening round

The upcoming NFL postseason picture is almost set after the late afternoon slate of games Sunday. The Rams and Patriots each clinched first-round byes and the Eagles leapfrogged the Vikings for a Wild Card spot as part of the Week 17 shakeup to the playoffs.

The Bears will open the postseason facing the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles after their 24-10 victory over the Vikings opened the door for Philadelphia to make the playoffs. It was a blowout the last time these two teams played back in November 2017, but a lot has changed on both sides since that day.

The other NFC Wild Card matchup will see the NFC East champion Cowboys hosting the Seahawks. Both of those teams finished strong to end the season and should provide a stern challenge in the opening round.

On the AFC side, everything is set except for the No. 6 seed, which comes down to the Colts-Titans matchup on “Sunday Night Football.” The winner will get to play the Texans in the Wild Card round, while the loser will have to watch from home. That is, unless the game ends in a tie, in which the Steelers will snag the spot from both teams.

The other AFC Wild Card game will pit the Ravens against the Chargers.

2018 NFL postseason matchups

NFC

Byes: No. 1 Saints, No. 2 Rams

Wild Card Game No. 1: No. 3 Bears vs. No. 6 Eagles

Wild Card Game No. 2: No. 4 Cowboys vs. No. 5 Seahawks

AFC

Byes: No. 1 Chiefs, No. 2 Patriots

Wild Card Game No. 1: No. 3 Texans vs No. 6 Texans/Colts/Steelers

Wild Card Game No. 2: No. 4 Ravens vs. No. 5 Chargers