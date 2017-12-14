NFL playoffs picture, Week 15: Who can earn a playoff berth this week

Week 15 in the NFL brings us football on Saturday and plenty of opportunities for teams to clinch a spot in the postseason. There are 23 teams that are still in playoff contention. With three weeks left to go season, there are 10 playoff berths in play.

Here’s how the playoff picture shapes up heading into the weekend.

AFC

Already clinched:

Steelers – AFC North title

• Steelers (11-2) vs. Patriots (10-3) on Sunday

Clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with a win and a Jaguars loss or tie

Clinches a first-round bye with a win; or a tie and a Jaguars loss.



• Patriots (10-3) at Steelers (11-2) on Sunday

Clinches AFC East division title with a win or tie or Bills loss or tie.

Clinches a playoff berth with Ravens loss or tie.

• Jaguars (9-4) vs. Texans (4-9) on Sunday

Clinches a playoff berth with a win; or A Jaguars tie and Bills loss or tie; or A Jaguars tie and Ravens loss or tie; or Bills loss and Ravens loss; or Ravens loss and the Chiefs-Chargers game does not end in tie



NFC

Already clinched:

Eagles – NFC East title

• Eagles (11-2) at Giants (2-11) on Sunday

Clinches home-field advantage throughout NFC playoffs with a win and Vikings loss.

Clinches a first-round bye with an Eagles win; or Eagles tie and Rams loss or tie and a Saints loss or tie and a Panthers loss or tie.



• Vikings (10-3) vs. Bengals (5-8) on Sunday

Clinches NFC North division with a win or tie; or a Lions loss or tie and a Packers loss or tie.

Clinches a playoff berth with:

Seahawks loss and Falcons loss and Saints loss; OR Seahawks loss and Falcons loss and Panthers loss OR Seahawks loss and Falcons loss and Lions loss or tie OR Seahawks loss and Falcons tie and Saints loss and Lions loss or tie OR Seahawks loss and Falcons tie and Saints loss and Panthers loss.



• Rams (9-4) at Seahawks (8-5) on Sunday