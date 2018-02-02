NFL Super Bowl predictions: Eagles vs. Patriots

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for Super Bowl LII between the Eagles and Patriots:

RICK MORRISSEY

Patriots 31-17: A large number of Americans can’t stand the idea of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady winning another Super Bowl, for reasons that range from the Patriots’ cheating to the Patriots’ arrogance. But New England will keep rolling along until somebody does something about it. That “something” won’t happen Sunday. Season: 9-7.

RICK TELANDER

Tom Brady won the Super Bowl last year. (Getty Images)

Patriots 23-17: Rooting for the Patriots is like rooting for Microsoft, it were created by Steve Bannon, coached by Michael Myers and with Beaver Cleaver at the wheel. Nobody’s rooting here — just stating the inevitable horror. Season: 6-10.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Patriots, 31-24: This game will be closer than many think simply because all of the Patriots’ Super Bowls with Brady and Belichick have been. But give me Brady over Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles every day of the week. I would have picked the Eagles with a healthy Carson Wentz. Season: 10-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Eagles, 20-17: You know that insurance commercial that mocks dads for old-timey takes like “defense wins championships?” With a nod to my own dad, who actually believes the opposite, gimme the team that’s allowed 17 points — total! — over two playoff games. Really. Season: 8-8.

MARK POTASH

Patriots, 27-13: The Eagles match up well with the Patriots, but as the Jaguars found out, if you match up well with the Patriots and even play at their intensity level, the Patriots still have another gear. Nobody else does. Season: 8-8.