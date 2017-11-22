NFL Thanksgiving games picks: Breaking down Thursday’s slate of games

Outlook: With injuries taking a toll, the Redskins have wilted against a difficult schedule — losing to the Eagles, Cowboys (with Ezekiel Elliott), Vikings and Saints around a road victory over the Seahawks. With four more players on IR and 18 on the injury report, they didn’t have enough players for an 11-on-11 practice this week. Giants responded after Ben McAdoo was given a vote-of-confidence last week with a 12-9 overtime upset of the Chiefs. They could be due for a letdown and the Redskins could be primed for a blowout.