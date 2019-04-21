Bears-Packers opener one of NFL’s hottest tickets on early 2019 resale market

With football fans starting to scoop up tickets following the release of the full 2019 NFL schedule, it’s looking like the Bears-Packers season opener at Soldier Field will be one of the hottest tickets of the year. Only two games are selling at a higher get-in price right now on the secondary market, according to resale marketplace TickPick.

No resale ticket for the Bears next season will be as expensive as the Week 1 game against the Packers, which is going at a get-in rate of $352 as of Sunday. The “Thursday Night Football” showdown is the first game of the 2019 regular season as the NFL rings in its 100th year of play with its oldest rivalry.

The Patriots are the only team with higher get-in prices for games next season. Their Week 1 matchup on “Sunday Night Football” against the Steelers will cost you $448 to get in, per TickPick. Their Week 12 game against the Cowboys has a get-in price of $421.

The Bears are looking to carry their momentum from a division-winning 2018 campaign into the upcoming season. They raised ticket prices by an average of 4.1 percent for 2019 and also announced that hard copy tickets won’t be available anymore. Whether you’re getting your ticket directly or on the secondary market, expect to use your smartphone to get into Soldier Field.

The season opener between the Bears and Packers will be played at 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 5.