NFL trade deadline: Bears don’t have obvious needs but ‘crazy’ not to listen

With the NFL trade deadline looming at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Bears don’t have an obvious area of need, coach Matt Nagy said Monday.

It might be hard for them to go into acquisition mode — they’ve already traded away their first round picks the next two years for outside linebacker Khalil Mack and their 2019 second-rounder for receiver Anthony Miller.

The Bears don’t figure to be sellers, though Nagy said that fielding offers in part of the business.

“If there’s something that teams are calling about, then you’re crazy — you have to listen,” Nagy said. “But for the most part we just keep rolling. … We’ve done a lot over the past eight months. And so we feel really good where we’re at.”