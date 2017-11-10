NFL Week 10 predictions: Bears vs. Packers

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Packers in Week 10:

RICK MORRISSEY

Packers, 17-14: I get very, very uncomfortable when so many people think the same positive way concerning the Bears. And lots of people are sure this is a Bears’ victory. I’ve seen too much over the years. Season: 4-4.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 24-14: Some folks claim Aaron Rodgers is the best quarterback ever, –better than Unitas, Montana, Marino, Elway, Favre, Manning (Peyton), Brees, and the unstoppable Tom Brady. They may be right. So, Bears defense, go eat Brett Hundley. Season: 4-4.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 20-13: The Bears, being the Bears, could lose this game. They’re still a 3-5 team with a rookie quarterback under center. But the safe bet is taking the Bears’ defense against quarterback Brett Hundley. He should be better in his third start, but he won’t be good enough to beat the Bears’ top-10 defense. Season: 4-4

Bears receiver Josh Bellamy tries to get past the Packers' Kevin King in Week 4. (AP)

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 8-5: Who’s excited to see two safeties and three field goals? The Packers didn’t force a single punt Monday night, but they’ll fare better against the Bears, who will be happy to lean on their run game and defense. Season: 4-4.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 23-20 (OT): The last time things were looking this good for the Bears — coming off a big win, after a bye and favored against the Buccaneers, they lost 36-10 last year. This has taffy-pull written all over it. Season 4-4.