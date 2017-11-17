NFL Week 11 predictions: Bears vs Lions

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Lions in Week 11:

RICK MORRISSEY

Lions, 24-14: It would be just like the Bears to stir up the populace again with a victory over the favored Lions. But false hope isn’t good for the soul. The loss to the Packers was crushing, and it’s hard to see John Fox and his team recovering. Season: 5-4.

RICK TELANDER

Bears, 21-17: Nobody knows whom the Bears can or will beat. Or lose to. NOBODY. All that’s guaranteed is surprise and heartbreak. If I can’t do better than sub-.500, I should quit. Shhh. Season: 4-5.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Lions, 24-17: Sure, the Bears could win. The Lions aren’t that good. But neither are the Brett Hundley-led Packers. If Bears coach John Fox gets his team to play out another close game, Lions quarterback Matt Stafford and his receivers will make the most difference in the end. Season: 4-5

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford passes against the Bears last season. (AP)

PATRICK FINLEY

Lions, 27-18: The Lions are a different team on the road than at home, right? Not lately, against the Bears. Since 2000, the Lions have won six games at Soldier Field. Half those wins have come in the last four years. Season: 4-5.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 27-20: While the Bears are rarely worse than when you expect their best, they are rarely better than when you expect the worst. With disillusionment peaking, they’ll respond with a big effort. Season 4-5.