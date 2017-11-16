NFL Week 11: Thursday Night Football preview — Steelers vs. Titans
Mark Potash’s breaks down the Titans vs. Steelers on “Thursday Night Football”
TITANS AT STEELERS
- Time: 7:30 p.m., Ch. 5/NFL.
- Line: Steelers by 7. Total: 44.
- Records (overall/ATS): Titans 6-3/3-5-1; Steelers 7-2/5-4.
- Outlook: Both teams are on four-game winning streaks but not exactly red-hot. Titans needed a last-minute TD to beat the Bengals at home. Steelers needed a last-second FG to beat the Colts in Indy. Match-ups favor the Steelers, particularly their No. 2-ranked defense vs. the Titans offense with Marcus Mariota still not 100 percent. Home team is 3-1 SU/ 3-0-1 ATS in the last five Thursday night games.
- Pick: Steelers 24, Titans 16.