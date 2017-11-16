NFL Week 11: Thursday Night Football preview — Steelers vs. Titans

Outlook: Both teams are on four-game winning streaks but not exactly red-hot. Titans needed a last-minute TD to beat the Bengals at home. Steelers needed a last-second FG to beat the Colts in Indy. Match-ups favor the Steelers, particularly their No. 2-ranked defense vs. the Titans offense with Marcus Mariota still not 100 percent. Home team is 3-1 SU/ 3-0-1 ATS in the last five Thursday night games.