NFL Week 11: Thursday Night Football preview — Steelers vs. Titans

Football 11/16/2017, 10:55am
Mark Potash
TITANS AT STEELERS

  • Time: 7:30 p.m., Ch. 5/NFL.
  • Line: Steelers by 7. Total: 44.
  • Records (overall/ATS): Titans 6-3/3-5-1; Steelers 7-2/5-4.
  • Outlook: Both teams are on four-game winning streaks but not exactly red-hot. Titans needed a last-minute TD to beat the Bengals at home. Steelers needed a last-second FG to beat the Colts in Indy. Match-ups favor the Steelers, particularly their No. 2-ranked defense vs. the Titans offense with Marcus Mariota still not 100 percent.  Home team is 3-1 SU/ 3-0-1 ATS in the last five Thursday night games.
  • Pick: Steelers 24, Titans 16.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. | James Kenney/AP

