NFL Week 13: Thursday Night Football preview — Redskins at Cowboys

Outlook: Ezekiel Elliott is challenging Aaron Rodgers for actual MVP honors. The Cowboys have lost by 20, 28 and 22 points in the three games he has missed because of suspension. Dak Prescott’s passer rating the last two games (without Elliott) is 44.0, the second-worst rating in back-to-back games this season behind the Browns’ DeShone Kizer. The Cowboys will put up a fight, but the Redskins’ tough schedule will pay off here.