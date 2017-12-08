NFL Week 14 predictions: Bears at Bengals

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Bengals in Week 14:

RICK MORRISSEY

Bengals, 31-10: I’m awash in regret, shame and self-loathing after predicting the Bears would beat the dreadful 49ers last week. I’m done picking them to beat anybody this season. And I don’t care if they sign Tom Brady for the Christmas Eve showdown against the bumbling Browns!!! . Season: 7-5.

RICK TELANDER

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky warms up before Sunday's game. (AP)

Bengals, 28-20. You wonder how much a tough Monday Night Football loss to the Steelers took out of the Bengals, but you don’t wonder about the Bears’ ability to disappoint in this most frustrating season. Season: 5-7.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bengals, 20-10: The banged-up Bengals aren’t anything special, and this could be coach Marvin Lewis’ final year with the team. But the vibe at Halas Hall remains as bad as last week. A cold day in Cincinnati won’t do them any good. Season: 7-5.

PATRICK FINLEY.

Bengals, 28-15: Mike Nugent does his best Robbie Gould impression and kicks five field goals against his old team. It doesn’t have the same impact, though, when the Bears lose by 13. Remember, the Bears have scored one offensive touchdown in the last 125 minutes. Season: 6-6.

MARK POTASH

Bengals, 27-10. The Bengals are on a short week and coming off an emotionally and physically taxing game against the rival Steelers, but the Bears — beaten down on defense, inept on offense — are not in position to take advantage of that. Season: 5-7.