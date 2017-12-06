NFL Week 14: Thursday Night Football preview – Saints at Falcons

Outlook: Saints bounced back from a loss to the Rams with a convincing 31-21 win over the Panthers behind rookie RB Alvin Kamara, who has 769 yards (9.6 avg.) and 9 TDs (six rushing, three receiving) in his last six games. Falcons’ offense figures to respond likewise after getting stifled by the Vikings last week — held without a TD for the first time since a 38-0 loss to the Panthers in 2015. Falcons are 5-2 SU/6-1 ATS as home dogs the past four seasons.