NFL Week 14: Thursday Night Football preview – Saints at Falcons

Football 12/06/2017, 11:44am
Mark Potash
@MarkPotash | email

Mark Potash’s breaks down the Saints at Falcons game on “Thursday Night Football.”

Saints at Falcons

  • Time: 7:25 p.m., Ch. 5.
  • Line: Saints by 1½. Total: 53.
  • Records (overall/ATS): Saints 9-3/8-4; Falcons 7-5/5-7.
  • Outlook: Saints bounced back from a loss to the Rams with a convincing 31-21 win over the Panthers  behind rookie RB Alvin Kamara, who has 769 yards (9.6 avg.) and 9 TDs (six rushing, three receiving) in his last six games. Falcons’ offense figures to  respond likewise after getting stifled by the Vikings last week — held without a TD for the first time since a 38-0 loss to the Panthers in 2015. Falcons are 5-2 SU/6-1 ATS as home dogs the past four seasons.
  • Mark Potash’s pick: Falcons 35, Saints 31.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) gains yards from scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams. | John Cordes/AP

