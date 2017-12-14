NFL Week 15 predictions: Bears at Lions

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Lions in Week 15:

RICK MORRISSEY

Lions, 24-20: If last week’s performance is any indication, and Bears GM Ryan Pace is praying that it is, Mitch Trubisky should be able to take another step in his development, this time against a bad Lions defense. It probably won’t be enough to win, but who cares? Season: 7-6.

RICK TELANDER

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky talk after their last meeting. (AP)

Lions, 24-21: I clearly can’t tell when the Bears will win or lose–and I don’t think they can, either. The Lions should win at home, with Matthew Stafford, and a wildcard spot still possible. Season: 5-8.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Lions, 31-24: Trubisky should have another good day. The issues for the Bears will be on defense. They’re not facing quarterback Andy Dalton and the listless Bengals this week. The Lions have the playoffs to play for. Season: 7-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 28-27: The Bears defense will be better with Pernell McPhee — and perhaps Adrian Amos and Eddie Goldman — back. The Lions’ rush defense is uglier than those all-silver uniforms they’ll wear Saturday. Who am I kidding? I’m just trying be a contrarian and catch Viper and Jahns on the leaderboard. Season: 6-7.

MARK POTASH

Lions, 23-20. Bears took advantage of a short-handed Bengals defense last week, but the Lions’ defense is vulnerable as well. Still, too many strange things happen to the Bears at Ford Field. Season: 5-8.