NFL Week 15: Thursday Night Football preview – Broncos at Colts

Football 12/14/2017, 10:49am
Mark Potash
@MarkPotash | email

Mark Potash’s breaks down the Broncos-Colts game on “Thursday Night Football.”

Broncos at Colts

  • Time: 7:25 p.m., Ch. 5, NFL.
  • Line: Broncos by 2½. Total: 40½.
  • Records (overall/ATS): Broncos 4-9/3-9-1; Colts 3-10/6-7.
  • Outlook: Even if nobody gets hurt, this matchup isn’t likely to breathe life into the withering ‘‘Thursday Night Football’’ series. Both teams are out of the playoff hunt, with mediocre quarterback play. Broncos rank No. 1 in total defense but No. 24 in points allowed, with five return touchdowns being part of the problem. If Trevor Siemian can just avoid giving up TDs, Broncos seem like the pick. But then again, the Broncos are 0-6 ATS on the road; Colts are 4-2 ATS at home.
  • Mark Potash’s pick: Broncos 27, Colts 17.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos sets to pass against the New York Jets in the first quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Dec. 10, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
| Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

