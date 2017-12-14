NFL Week 15: Thursday Night Football preview – Broncos at Colts

Outlook: Even if nobody gets hurt, this matchup isn’t likely to breathe life into the withering ‘‘Thursday Night Football’’ series. Both teams are out of the playoff hunt, with mediocre quarterback play. Broncos rank No. 1 in total defense but No. 24 in points allowed, with five return touchdowns being part of the problem. If Trevor Siemian can just avoid giving up TDs, Broncos seem like the pick. But then again, the Broncos are 0-6 ATS on the road; Colts are 4-2 ATS at home.