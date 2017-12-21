NFL Week 16 predictions: Browns at Bears

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ Christmas Eve afternoon matchup with the Browns in Week 16:

RICK MORRISSEY

Browns 17-16: The Bears stink, and the 0-14 Browns stink worse, which is why this has disaster written all over it for the home team. Might as well go all in on miserable. Season: 8-6.

RICK TELANDER

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky faced the Browns this preseason. (AP)

Browns, 23-21: I vowed that if the Bears didn’t beat the 1-win 49ers three weeks ago, I wouldn’t pick them to beat the spectacularly horrendous Browns. I’m a man of my word. Feast, Cleveland! Season: 6-8.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Bears, 24-13: The Bears are the better team. They should beat the Browns like every team has this season. But if coach John Fox plays this close, then disaster might strike on the lakefront. That said, fans should have faith in quarterback Mitch Trubisky in this one. Season: 8-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Bears, 19-12: I asked Hue Jackson if the coach put any stock in the Browns’ last win of any kind — a 25-0 preseason win at Solider Field — helping his team Sunday: “No sir. … That was so long ago. They’re a four-win team and we’re an oh-win team right now.” Season: 6-8.

MARK POTASH

Bears, 24-17: The Bears are 0-7 as favorites in three seasons under John Fox, but the Browns are 1-29 against everybody and anybody in two years under Hue Jackson. Turnovers will be key. Season: 6-8.