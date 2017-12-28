NFL Week 17 predictions: Bears at Vikings

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ season finale against the Vikings in Week 17:

RICK MORRISSEY

Vikings, 27-13: The Bears send John Fox out with a loss, which is both appropriate and better for next year’s draft position. All they want is an improved Mitch Trubisky during the game and a healthy, upright Trubisky by the end of it. Season: 8-7.

RICK TELANDER

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph celebrates a touchdown against the Bears by playing "duck duck goose."

Bears, 22-21: This seems like the kind of meaningless game (for them) the Bears like to win. Why not? A victory screws up their draft order, gives fans false hope, continues the joke that is McCaskey Ball. So sure, Bears win a Barca Lounger ‘thriller.’ Season: 6-9.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Vikings, 24-17: Trubisky should go out on a high note with a good game against the Vikings, but it won’t be enough to win or miraculously save John Fox’s job. The Vikings are playing for home-field advantage in the playoffs. Season: 9-6.

PATRICK FINLEY

Vikings, 28-12. The Bears, who are 12 point underdogs, have only faced a larger point spread twice in the John Fox era. They failed to cover both times. The Vikings have something to play for. The Bears do not. 7-8.

MARK POTASH

Vikings 24-14. Bears will come up with a big effort in Fox’s likely finale. But the Vikings have something to play for — they still haven’t clinched a bye — so they won’t be coasting. Season: 7-8.