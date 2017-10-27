NFL Week 8 predictions: Bears vs. Saints

The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Saints in Week 8:

RICK MORRISSEY

Saints, 27-17

A very good Bears defense meets a very good Saints offense. A mediocre Saints defense meets a Bears offense that, please, in the name of all that is good in the world, must start throwing the football!!! There, I feel better. Season: 3-4.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky prepares to throw Sunday. (AP)

RICK TELANDER

Saints, 27-20

Suddenly, with Aaron Rodgers out for the Packers and the Bears one game below .500, this Bears season may actually amount to something. Alas, veteran Drew Brees is in his dome, and Mitch Trubisky will only be day-dreaming about his role model. Season: 3-4.

ADAM L. JAHNS

Saints, 23-17

If Trubisky continues to play it safe, the Bears’ defense should be able to keep the game close against Brees. But how close? The offense will need to throw and score in this one. Can Trubisky do it? Season: 3-4

PATRICK FINLEY

Saints, 27-13

The Bears haven’t won a regular-season game at the Superdome — home of Super Bowl XX — since 1975. Sunday will be a wakeup call, but shouldn’t overshadow a decent first-half performance by a team that’s still yet to be favored. Season: 3-4.

MARK POTASH

Saints, 27-23.

The Bears are on a roll — for them — but face a difficult challenge at the Superdome, where the Saints play well and the Bears generally do not. Offense will respond, but so will the Saints. Season 3-4.