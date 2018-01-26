NFL’s Marlon Humphrey accused of stealing $15 phone charger from Uber driver

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was charged Thursday with suspicion of stealing a $15 phone charger from an Uber driver, according to a report by The Tuscaloosa News.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide player was back visiting on Jan. 13 when the incident took place.

From The Tuscaloosa News:

According to court records, the driver, 30, said Humphrey, 21, borrowed the charger during a ride from the Strip to Hotel Capstone and refused to return it. The driver said Humphrey elbowed him, “balled up his fist and acted like he wanted to fight.” The driver said he was taking Humphrey and three women to the hotel at 2 a.m. Jan. 13. He reported the incident to University of Alabama Police, who took the charger back from Humphrey and returned it to the driver. The officers obtained a warrant and arrested Humphrey Thursday morning.

Here's the info about why Marlon Humphrey is charged with robbery. An Uber driver was giving Humphrey and three women a ride to a hotel, said Humphrey asked to borrow a charger but refused to return it before elbowing him in the side. Charger didn't fit Humphrey's phone. pic.twitter.com/htNsHbuT74 — Stephanie Taylor (@TNews_Steph) January 25, 2018

If convicted, a Class C felony in Alabama carries a one- to 10-year prison term.

Humphrey was taken by the Ravens with the 16th pick of the 2017 draft and signed a four-year contract worth $11.8 million. He played in all 16 games for the Ravens and started in five.

Humphrey’s attorney, Paul Patterson, believes he’ll be cleared of the charge.

“Marlon has 11 million reasons not to steal a … phone charger,” Patterson said, referring to his salary. “Marlon has not had an opportunity to tell his side of the story. The Uber driver makes a lot of allegations in that report that simply are not true. Fortunately for Marlon, we have eyewitnesses who are willing to testify about what accurately transpired between Marlon and the Uber driver.”

Humphrey is the son of former NFL running back Bobby Humphrey.