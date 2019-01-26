How to watch the 2019 NHL All-Star Game

The best players in hockey will take the ice for the 2019 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday night at SAP Center in San Jose.

The NHL is again using the 3-on-3 tournament format from recent years that pits each of the four divisions against each other. The Central and Pacific will play for supremacy in the Western Conference at 7:15 p.m. CT while the Metropolitan and Atlantic will do the same for the Eastern Conference an hour later. The winners of each semifinal will meet in the championship game at 9:15.

The Central team only has one member of the Blackhawks in Patrick Kane, but there’s no shortage of firepower with Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Mark Scheifele among those joining him. The Pacific team boasts Johnny Gaudreau, Connor McDavid, Erik Karlsson and John Gibson among its ranks.

On the East side, Patrice Bergeron and Steven Stamkos are making their sixth All-Star appearances as part of the Atlantic team, while Sidney Crosby, Mathew Barzal and Henrik Lundqvist are among the big names for the Metro.

Since the NHL moved to the 3-on-3 format in 2016, the Pacific has won two of the last three contests. They’ll likely be a tough out again on the Sharks’ home ice.

Here’s how to tune into this year’s NHL All-Star Game.

How to watch 2019 NHL All-Star Game

(All times Central)

Start time: 7 p.m.

Central vs. Pacific: 7:15 p.m.

Metropolitan vs. Atlantic: 8:15 p.m.

Championship game: 9:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live