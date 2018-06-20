NHL Awards 2018: Start time, live stream and what will be announced

The Art Ross Trophy, General Manager of the Year Award and Jack Adams Award on display. | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2018 NHL Awards show will be held Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The annual ceremony unveils the league’s top award winners for the recently ended season, including the Hart Trophy for most valuable player.

This year’s show starts at 7 p.m. CT at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and will be broadcast live by NBCSN in the United States and Sportsnet in Canada. It’ll also be available online for live streaming on NBC Sports’ website.

Expect it to be a special night in Vegas for several reasons. For one, there will be no celebrity host trying to crack jokes like in past years. Instead, the finalists themselves will be co-hosting the show, which could be interesting.

Additionally, the show will feature commemorations for three tragedies that impacted the hockey community in the last year.

“Survivors and first responders from last October’s Las Vegas shooting, members of the hockey team from Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and surviving members of the Humboldt Broncos junior team will be recognized and honored at the event,” the league announced recently.

The show will mark the first time that all 10 surviving members of the Humboldt Broncos will be together since the April 6 crash.

Here are the nominees for the major awards.

Hart Trophy: Taylor Hall, Anze Kopitar, Nathan MacKinnon

Norris Trophy: Drew Doughty, Victor Hedman, P.K. Subban

Selke Trophy: Patrice Bergeron, Sean Couturier, Anze Kopitar

Calder Trophy: Mathew Barzal, Brock Boeser, Clayton Keller

Vezina Trophy: Connor Hellebuyck, Pekka Rinne, Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jack Adams Trophy: Jared Bednar, Bruce Cassidy, Gerard Gallant

Ted Lindsey Award: Taylor Hall, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid

GM of the Year: Kevin Cheveldayoff, George McPhee, Steve Yzerman

How to watch the 2018 NHL Awards

Time: 7 p.m. CT

TV: NBCSN (U.S.); Sportsnet (Canada)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live