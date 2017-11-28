NHL docks Blackhawks’ Kane, Wild’s Dumba $5K for penalties

Blackhawks 11/28/2017, 01:58pm
Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NHL has fined Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane $5,000 for slashing and Wild defenseman Matt Dumba $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The punishments were issued by the league’s player safety department on Tuesday.

Kane was assessed a minor penalty for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie late in the third period of Chicago’s 7-3 victory on Monday.

Dumba was given a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at the end of the first period of Minnesota’s 7-2 loss at Winnipeg on Monday. Dumba squirted water at Jets forward Joel Armia.

The NHL has fined Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane $5,000 for slashing. | Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The fine money is designated to go to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

Previously from Sports

Ex-Bull Ben Gordon arrested for felony robbery
Bears mailbag: On QB drafts, Lane Kiffin, Ryan Pace pressure and more
What we're seeing, hearing is the start of John Fox's last stand
Tim Floyd (remember him, Bulls fans?) abruptly retires from coaching