NHL Draft 2018: Schedule, start times for all 7 rounds

The 2018 NHL Draft will be held this weekend at the home of the Stars in Dallas. The league splits the annual event over two days, so the first round will be Friday night, while the second through seventh rounds will be Saturday.

The real intrigue at this year’s draft will probably start with the third overall pick. Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and OHL winger Andrei Svechnikov are widely expected to be the No. 1 and No. 2 picks for the Sabres and Hurricanes, respectively.

The Canadiens hold the No. 3 pick, and it remains unclear what they’re going to do. They have been tied to prospects such as Brady Tkachuk and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but reports have also pegged them as considering trading the pick for more immediate help. What Montreal decides to do could have a ripple effect for the rest of the top 10.

The Blackhawks, coming off that disastrous 2017-18 season, hold two picks in the first round and eight picks overall. Their own first-round pick comes in at No. 8 overall, while they acquired the No. 27 overall pick from the Predators in the Ryan Hartman deal. The Hawks also have a pair of third-round picks, one of them coming from the Michal Kempny trade.

Here’s the schedule for the 2018 NHL Draft. It’s going to be a big two days for the league, and the Hawks in particular.

2018 NHL Draft schedule

Friday – Round 1

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: NBCSN (U.S.); Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Saturday – Rounds 2-7

Time: 10 a.m. CT

TV: NHL Network (U.S.); Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada)

Live stream: Possibly NHL.com, but unconfirmed