Every trade completed on Day 1 of the 2018 NHL Draft in one place

The NHL offseason kicks into overdrive with the start of the 2018 draft Friday night, so it’s time to be on the watch for trades. All 31 general managers are in the same place at the same time, which can grease the wheels on deals that had been coalescing over the past several weeks.

There are a number of prominent players reported to be available in trade discussions right now. USA Today recently named Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson, Hurricanes defenseman Noah Hanifin, Sabres center Ryan O’Reilly, Capitals goaltender Phillip Grubauer, Hurricanes winger Jeff Skinner and Canadiens winger Max Pacioretty as players who could be moved Friday.

Teams will also be entertaining the idea of moving up or down in the draft. It’s difficult to see a realistic scenario where the Sabres move the No. 1 overall pick, which is expected to be Rasmus Dahlin, but other teams in the top 10 could make moves. The Canadiens, who hold the No. 3 overall pick, could be the first domino to fall.

With the 2018 NHL Draft starting Friday, we’ll be tracking every trade made during Day 1, which includes the first round, here. For a full schedule of the draft and how to watch on TV, click here.

2018 NHL Draft, Day 1 trade tracker

No trades yet! Check back soon.