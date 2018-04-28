NHL draft lottery 2018 results: Blackhawks fall to No. 8 pick

The Blackhawks didn’t hit the jackpot on Saturday night, but they still feel confident they’ll get an impact player with their highest draft pick since 2007, when they selected Patrick Kane first overall.

The Hawks will draft eighth on June 22 in Dallas, as they failed to move up into the top three during the draft lottery held Saturday night in Toronto. They had a 6.5-percent chance of winning and a 20.4-percent chance of jumping into the top three. The top three are Carolina, Montreal and Buffalo. The final order of those three spots will be unveiled during the second intermission of Saturday night’s Sharks-Knights game.

Chances are, the Hawks’ top pick won’t be an difference-maker next season. Only 10 players selected in the 2017 draft played in the NHL this past season, with only the top two picks — New Jersey’s Nico Hischier and Philadelphia’s Nolan Patrick — playing more than nine games.

So while the Hawks desperately need some help on the blue line — sure-fire No. 1 pick Rasmus Dahlin would have been awfully nice — they won’t feel hemmed in to picking only defensemen.

Stan Bowman will have a top-10 draft pick for the first time as general manager of the Blackhawks. (Getty Images)

“A lot of things play into the pick,” Hawks head scout Mark Kelley said. “But the first thing you want to do is find a player that can impact the team. If you strictly go on [positional] need, I think you’re doing a disservice in the long run.”

But a quick look at recent history suggests the Hawks could still be getting a significant piece of their future. In the 2016 draft, Arizona chose dynamic forward Clayton Keller seventh overall, and he’s a Calder Trophy finalist after a 65-point rookie season. Two picks later, Montreal selected defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, who is currently playing a major role for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Eight of the top 10 picks in the 2016 draft already have played at least 71 NHL games. Other recent No. 8 picks include Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski (2015), Toronto forward William Nylander (2014), Buffalo defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (2013), Vancouver defenseman Derrick Pouliot (2012) and Philadelphia center Sean Couturier (2011).

So who might the Hawks get at No. 8? Perhaps defenseman Noah Dobson, who had 17 goals and 52 assists in 67 games in the QMJHL. Or maybe American center Oliver Wahlstrom, who posted 22 goals and 23 assists in 26 games with the U.S. National Development Team. Other possibilities include Swedish defenseman Adam Boqvist, University of Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes, OHL center Barrett Hayton, and Finnish center Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Kelly said all drafts are pretty much the same after the first 30 or 40 picks, but that this first-round crop is particularly strong and deep.

“Obviously, at the top end of the draft, you have a higher percentile of players that can come in and contribute,” Kelley said. “I don’t think you can say we’re looking to fill a need — an immediate need —with the draft. Obviously, if you’re fortunate to win one of those lottery picks, those type of players fill a need, whether you think you need it or not. Those are the type of players that can come in and impact the team and impact.

Among the players expected to go shortly after Dahlin are OHL winger Andrei Svechnikov (40 goals and 32 assists in 44 games), Boston University winger Brady Tkachuk (eight goals and 23 assists in 40 games), QMJHL winger Filip Zadina (44 goals and 38 assists in 57 games), and OHL defenseman Evan Bouchard (25 goals and 62 assists in 67 games).