NHL Draft lottery results 2019: Chicago Blackhawks pick No. 3

The Blackhawks got a huge boost heading into the NHL draft.

Their slim chance going into the lottery Tuesday night paid off, and they’ll pick No. 3 after jumping from the 12th slot based on records. It’s their highest selection since taking Patrick Kane at No. 1 in 2007.

The Devils claimed the top pick, and the Rangers will choose second.

The draft is in late June, and the Hawks will select eighth in the first, second, fourth and sixth rounds. They also have a fourth-rounder from the Bruins, a fifth from the Lightning and a seventh from the Ducks.

The Blackhawks took Adam Boqvist at No. 8 overall last year. | Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Hawks had general manager Stan Bowman in Toronto for the lottery.

The Hawks picked No. 8 last year and chose defenseman Adam Boqvist from Sweden. He spent the past season with the London Knights and will get a chance to make the club this summer.

The Hawks’ biggest jackpot was in 2007 despite being slotted fifth based on regular-season records. They had an 8 percent chance that year, and the payoff was drafting Kane.

The year before, they were slotted third, landed third in the lottery and took Jonathan Toews.