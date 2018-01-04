NHL game, horse racing called off because of winter storm

Nathan Cochran, 10, attempts to grab Jackson Robbins, 10, as they play football in the snow on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Newport News, Va. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for the upper part of the Peninsula and much of the Middle Peninsula. The advisory, issued around 1 p.m. Thursday, warns of snow, blowing snow and slippery roads until 6 p.m. | Aileen Devlin/The Daily Press via AP

The NHL game in Boston between the Bruins and Florida Panthers is among the sports events disrupted by the winter storm hitting the East Coast.

The Panthers-Bruins game Thursday night was postponed. The NHL hasn’t yet announced a makeup date.

Bostonians are facing near whiteout conditions. Icy waters from Boston Harbor poured into streets during the afternoon in the city’s Seaport District and parts of downtown popular with tourists.

Horse racing at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York has been called off through the weekend because of the snow, cold and wind. Live racing is set to resume Jan. 11.

Also, Rutgers says its gymnastics team was unable to travel to Arizona because of the weather for its season-opening meet Saturday.