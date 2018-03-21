NHL salary cap projected to rise to $78-82 million next season: report

The Blackhawks may be in for a tough summer after a disastrous 2017-18 season, but there’s still hope that they’ll have some salary cap space to work with. The latest NHL salary cap projection for 2018-19 is in the $78-82 million range, reports The Athletic.

No matter what, that represents a healthy increase from the current upper limit of $75 million. For the Blackhawks, who already have over $68 million committed to players for next season, every dollar that the salary cap goes up is another dollar they’ll be able to use to address roster flaws.

There are still various factors that could affect the final cap number for next season. The biggest is the NHLPA’s use of the inflator clause, which the players’ union can exercise to increase the salary cap by up to five percent. Potentially combined with increased revenues for the league, the salary cap could climb.

Even a $78 million salary cap would give the Blackhawks meaningful breathing room this summer. The team has $67.2 million committed to seven forwards, six defensemen, two goalies, and the contract of Marian Hossa for next season, according to Cap Friendly. There will also be a salary cap overage of around $1 million as a result of performance bonuses from this season.

Players on entry-level deals like Dylan Sikura, Gustav Forsling and Matthew Highmore could be added to the roster, and restricted free agents Vinnie Hinostroza, John Hayden and Anthony Duclair could be re-signed at relatively affordable rates. In all, you can see a scenario where GM Stan Bowman could have millions in flexibility, even if he might have a lot of problems to solve.

That’s not a position the Blackhawks have been in for years, so it will be interesting to see how they navigate an offseason where they’re in a bit of a different spot. The projection may not be set in stone, but after increases from $71.4 million to $73 million to $75 million over the past three seasons, a bigger leap would be huge for the Hawks.