NHL season preview: Can Penguins make it three in a row?

DIVISION BREAKDOWNS

ATLANTIC DIVISION

Favorite: Tampa Bay. With Steven Stamkos shelved with a knee injury, Nikita Kucherov emerged as one of the game’s best players. If both are healthy for a full season? Look out. Andrei Vasilevskiy was a little shaky in his first season as a No. 1 goalie, but Peter Budaj will be a solid 1B. In a mediocre division, it’s the Lightning’s time.

Contender: Montreal. This is almost entirely because of Carey Price. Jonathan Drouin was a nice pickup, but with former Blackhawks Phil Danault and Andrew Shaw possibly in the top six, the Canadiens still don’t have the depth up front — or on the blue line — to be true contenders.

Darkhorse: Toronto. The Leafs might be the most fun team in the league, but are they among the best teams in the league? Defense and goaltending will determine that. Patrick Marleau gives the kids some veteran presence in the top six, but this team belongs to Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner — all of whom are 21 or younger.

METROPOLITAN

Favorite: Pittsburgh. The first repeat champions in the salary-cap era are now neck-and-neck with the Blackhawks for Team of the Decade. There’s a glaring hole at No. 3 center with Nick Bonino now with the Predators, but if Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin stay healthy, they can make a run at a third straight title, hangovers be damned.

Contender: Washington. Third time’s a charm? The Capitals have won the Presidents’ Trophy each of the past two seasons, only to lose to the Penguins in the second round both times. The Caps didn’t blow it up, and will make another run at it. But is the great Alex Ovechkin (33 goals after three straight 50-goal seasons) on the decline?

Darkhorse: Carolina. Take your pick here. The Blue Jackets will again be strong, and the Islanders and Rangers (maybe even the Flyers) will be in the hunt for a wild-card spot. But the Hurricanes are on the verge of something big. They’re young and deep, and it’s up to new No. 1 goalie Scott Darling to make it all work. The Metro will be a season-long dogfight.

CENTRAL

Favorite: Minnesota. Bruce Boudreau is basically a guaranteed 100-point season, and a guaranteed playoff flameout. Will this finally be the year he breaks through? He’s got the team to do it, with a very deep group of forwards, two solid defensive pairs and an excellent goalie in Devan Dubnyk. If not now, when?

Contender: Nashville. A trendy pick to win the Cup last year, the Predators barely made the playoffs, then went all the way to the Final. But one of their standout defensemen, Ryan Ellis, is out for several months with a knee injury, depth down the middle is iffy, and despite a great postseason, Pekka Rinne is still streaky at best.

Darkhorse: Dallas. The Stars addressed their goaltender woes by adding Ben Bishop. They bolstered a weak defense with Marc Methot. And they added to a potent offense with Alex Radulov and Martin Hanzal. Can Ken Hitchcock make them a more stout defensive team without stifling all that offensive talent? Maybe the most intriguing team in the league.

PACIFIC

Favorite: Anaheim. The Ducks are the class of a weak division and should win the top seed by feasting on the Canucks, Coyotes and Golden Knights. Can Corey Perry bounce back from a poor season? Will Ryan Kesler miss most of the season after hip surgery? With one of the best blue lines in the league, will it even matter?

Contender: Edmonton. A chic pick to make it to the Final, the Oilers are more than just McDavid. Leon Draisaitl is a star in the making, and Cam Talbot proved he could be a strong No. 1 goaltender. While a Cup might still be a year or two away, another 100-point season is perfectly reasonable.

Darkhorse: San Jose. Somebody’s got to finish in third place in this division, and it might as well be the Sharks. It’s been 20 years since there was a Sharks team without Patrick Marleau, and Joe Thornton might be on his last legs, but Calgary’s goalie situation (Mike Smith? Yikes) gives San Jose the edge.

Edmonton's Connor McDavid is the reigning league MVP. (AP Photo)

PREDICTIONS

HART TROPHY

Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Get used to this. Sidney Crosby is still the best all-around player in the world and has the hardware to prove it, but McDavid could go on a Wayne Gretzky-like run by winning this award year after year after year. He’s the most dynamic player in the league, is coming off a 100-point season, and is just 20 years old. He is the franchise, and his value goes beyond the eight-year, $100-million contract he just signed.

NORRIS TROPHY

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay

The default here is always the extraordinary Erik Karlsson of Ottawa, but he’s coming off ankle surgery, with Karlsson saying “they took half my ankle bone out.” So we’ll reserve judgment on him. In the meantime, Hedman is coming off a 72-point season, the best of his career, and is set to take the next step into true superstardom. On a Lightning team poised for a major bounce-back season, Hedman can lead from behind.

CALDER TROPHY

Clayton Keller, Arizona

There’s no McDavid or Auston Matthews, or Patrik Laine or Jack Eichel in this year’s draft class, but Keller — the seventh pick in the 2016 draft — could be a superstar in the making. The 19-year-old playmaker had 21 goals and 24 assists in 31 games at Boston University as a freshman last season. At 5-10, 168 pounds, he’s drawn comparisons to Patrick Kane.

Playoff teams (in seeding order)

EAST: Penguins, Lightning, Capitals, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Islanders, Hurricanes

WEST: Ducks, Wild, Oilers, Predators, Blackhawks, Stars, Sharks, Jets

ECF: Lightning over Penguins

WCF: Wild over Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Lightning over Wild