NHL trade deadline 2019: All the completed deals in one place

The last day for NHL teams to complete trades prior to the end of the 2018-19 season is here. The trade deadline is set to occur at 2 p.m. CT Monday afternoon, which means we’ll likely see a flurry of deals over the course of the day as sellers look to build for the future and contenders try to bolster their rosters for the postseason.

Many names, big and small, could be on the move Monday. The top of TSN’s trade bait list includes Senators winger Mark Stone, one of the league’s premier forwards, along with bruising Flyers winger Wayne Simmonds, Devils winger Marcus Johansson and Senators defenseman Cody Ceci.

Players who were already traded in recent days include forwards Mat Zuccarello, Ryan Dzingel, Matt Duchene, Charlie Coyle and Carl Hagelin, and defensemen Brandon Montour, Nick Jensen and Ben Lovejoy.

The Blackhawks only have one name on TSN’s list: center Artem Anisimov. The team could try to move him before the trade deadline, although the center has a partial no-trade clause that expires on July 1. It may be easier for the Hawks to find a suitor for Anisimov in the offseason once he’s no longer able to block trades.

The trade deadline always has the potential for fireworks, so we’ll be tracking all the reported and announced deals as they’re completed here. This post will be updated regularly through the trade deadline.

2019 NHL trade deadline day tracker

Weal to Montreal (reported)

Canadiens receive: F Jordan Weal

Coyotes receive: F Michael Chaput

Hayes to Winnipeg

Jets receive: F Kevin Hayes

Rangers receive: F Brendan Lemieux, 2019 first-round pick, 2022 conditional fourth-round pick

Nyquist to San Jose

Sharks receive: F Gustav Nyquist

Red Wings receive: 2019 second-round pick, 2020 conditional third-round pick

Kinkaid to Columbus

Blue Jackets receive: G Keith Kinkaid

Devils receive: 2022 fifth-round pick

This post will be updated