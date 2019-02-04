Blackhawks D Brent Seabrook says team hasn’t asked about trade

Blackhawks defensemen Brent Seabrook said the team hasn’t asked him about waiving his no-trade clause, contrary to a Sportsnet report over the weekend.

”I guess I’m the last to know,” he said.

When asked whether he’s willing to facilitate a trade, he said, “I haven’t thought about it. My focus is getting this team to the playoffs.”

Seabrook, 33, is under contract through the 2023-24 season with an annual salary cap hit of $6.9 million.

His no-movement clause changes slightly in 2022-23, when he must give the team a list of five trade destinations he would approve. He has to submit a 10-team list the following year.